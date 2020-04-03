Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $163,585.02 and approximately $256.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.02631898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198351 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

