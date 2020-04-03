AdEx One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,332.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $60,332.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance, Liqui, Huobi, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

