AdHive Hits Market Cap of $82,217.67 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a market cap of $82,217.67 and approximately $192.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

