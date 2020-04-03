adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €272.42 ($316.77).

Shares of ADS stock traded down €9.20 ($10.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €188.55 ($219.24). 1,103,716 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €271.73.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

