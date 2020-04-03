adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €265.00 ($308.14) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €268.47 ($312.18).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS traded down €9.20 ($10.70) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €188.55 ($219.24). 1,103,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €271.73.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.