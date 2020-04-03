Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Adobe posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,681 shares of company stock worth $15,144,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

