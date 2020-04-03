Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $45.15 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.