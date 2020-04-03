Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0012

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $34,442.28 and approximately $154.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,433,874 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.