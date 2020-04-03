Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.84. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

AEHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,546 shares of company stock worth $148,202. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

