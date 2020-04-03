aelf (ELF) Market Cap Tops $34.91 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. aelf has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Koinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Koinex, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, BigONE, GOPAX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, DDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bancor Network, Allbit, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, ABCC, Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

