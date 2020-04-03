Aeon (AEON) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $1.60 million and $630.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00780458 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

