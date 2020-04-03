Aeternity Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.32 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX and Zebpay. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.32 million and $6.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001133 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 352,036,715 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,215,772 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Mercatox, BitMart, OOOBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, FCoin, IDAX, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, BigONE, Zebpay, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Crex24, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Koinex, HADAX, OKEx, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.