Ag Growth International (AFN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.

3/26/2020 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$57.00 to C$30.00.

3/25/2020 – Ag Growth International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/19/2020 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$35.00.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,821. Ag Growth International Inc has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 million and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.69%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

