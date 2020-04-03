Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

