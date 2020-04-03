Agrocoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Agrocoin has a market cap of $3.30 million and $338,071.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.04460975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036758 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin (AGRO) is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

