AidCoin Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. AidCoin has a market cap of $351,647.84 and approximately $39,108.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

