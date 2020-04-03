Air Canada to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.24). Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AC. Cowen cut their price target on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.64.

Air Canada stock opened at C$14.72 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.55 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

