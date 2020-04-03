Air France-KLM (AFLYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY):

4/2/2020 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

2/27/2020 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Air France-KLM Sponsored has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM Sponsored will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

