AirSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.39 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Liqui and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.02631898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198351 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance, Gatecoin, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

