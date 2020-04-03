Akroma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $2,476.26 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.02103600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075732 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.