Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

