Aladdin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Aladdin has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $2.35 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, BITKER, CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.02101236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.03486589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00598428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00795616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075064 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00484908 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,089,622,980 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BITKER. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

