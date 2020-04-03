AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 4,752 Shares

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00.

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 433,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,958. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

