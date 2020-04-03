AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $29,436.16 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlarmCom alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 500 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $24,505.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00.

AlarmCom stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $37.84. 433,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.