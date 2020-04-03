AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $64,774.40 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 433,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,958. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

