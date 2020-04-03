Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

