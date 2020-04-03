Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.