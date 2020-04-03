Algorand Price Hits $0.16 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $107.10 million and $65.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 220.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,199,451,275 coins and its circulating supply is 668,179,432 coins.

The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

