All Sports (SOC) Tops One Day Volume of $256,017.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $5.60. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $256,017.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.04544146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036742 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

