Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $84.42 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.