Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get OTCMKTS:TLLTF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:TLLTF

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.