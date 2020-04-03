Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Heska stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,979. The company has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,831,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,182,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 347,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 259,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,662,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,753,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

