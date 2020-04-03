Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,913,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 438,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.