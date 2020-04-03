Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Trimble worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of TRMB opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.