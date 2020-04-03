Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.72 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.56% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

