Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 481,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $1,876,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

