Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of KBR worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

KBR stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

