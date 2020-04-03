Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

