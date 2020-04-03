ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CBH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

