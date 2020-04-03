Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 95,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,492. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

