AllSafe Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. AllSafe has a market cap of $302,523.07 and $386.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

