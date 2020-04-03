Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,248,784 shares of company stock valued at $250,877,699. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $22.96 on Friday, reaching $1,097.88. 2,311,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,294.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $759.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 50.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

