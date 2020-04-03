Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG traded down $20.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,100.48. The company had a trading volume of 717,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,761. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $759.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,294.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 50.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,248,723 shares of company stock valued at $250,810,705. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.