Alphacat (ACAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,607.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit. Alphacat has a market cap of $358,309.76 and approximately $33,607.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.