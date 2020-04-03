Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Altice USA worth $31,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $22.29 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

