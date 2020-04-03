Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Altria Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

