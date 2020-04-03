Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded by Panmure Gordon to “Buy”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

NYSE MO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 4,515,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,802,628. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

