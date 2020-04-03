Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $24.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,894.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The stock has a market cap of $945.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,946.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

