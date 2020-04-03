Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $24.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,894.37. 2,499,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The company has a market cap of $945.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,946.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

