Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of Amc Networks worth $30,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Amc Networks by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1,992.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

